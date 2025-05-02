Deputy dead after being hit by father of man shot by officers day prior

CINCINNATI — A deputy died after being hit by a driver in Cincinnati.

The person who ran their car into a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati was the father of a man shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

“The men and women that you see here behind me all knew our deputy and he was so well-liked, and so well known, to we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies who love and respect him and his family,” she said.

The deputy had retired just months ago, our news partners at WCPO reported.

At the University of Cincinnati’s afternoon graduation ceremony, UC President Neville Pinto addressed the crash and held a moment of silence in honor of the deputy.

