Have you ever wondered why people have blue porch lights in Ohio?

DAYTON — You may have seen that many people have blue lights lit up on their homes or businesses.

In Ohio, the blue lights are part of the Light Ohio Blue campaign during May.

It’s a statewide initiative that shows support for law enforcement officers who are either actively serving or have died in the line of duty. The campaign is typically active during National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

If you want to participate, simply install blue light bulbs in your exterior porch lights. You can also wrap blue lights around your home or business, place blue ribbons on your mailbox, and wear blue on May 15.

For more information, visit Light Ohio Blue website.

