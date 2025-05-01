14-year-old shot, killed in Dayton; police arrest 26-year-old man in connection

DAYTON — An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Dayton.
As News Center 7 previously reported, 14-year-old Lizaiah Burdette died early Tuesday morning when he was left bleeding out in a car on Davis Avenue.
News Center 7 learned on Thursday that police made an arrest connected to that case later that same day, miles away on Westwood Avenue.
