14-year-old shot, killed in Dayton; police arrest 26-year-old man in connection

DAYTON — An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Dayton.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has spent the day working to learn more about this investigation. He’ll have the latest on tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 14-year-old Lizaiah Burdette died early Tuesday morning when he was left bleeding out in a car on Davis Avenue.

News Center 7 learned on Thursday that police made an arrest connected to that case later that same day, miles away on Westwood Avenue.

