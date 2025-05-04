Homeless encampment to be cleared out of local park Monday

SPRINGFIELD — The people living in a homeless camp have less than 24 hours left before they are removed from an area in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the city says moving the encampment from Snyder Park will help people find housing.

RELATED>> City leaders tell homeless encampment to leave local park

TRENDING STORIES:

Community Development Director Logan Cobbs says the city’s goal is to safely and respectfully remove the encampment from the park. Cobbs says the people who have been living there were given an in-person warning about their removal, or a note was left on each tent.

The city has been in discussions about this issue for close to a year, and deemed it necessary for health and safety reasons.

Cobbs says the city is working with local shelters and other community partners to ensure a safe transition.

After Monday, plans for Snyder Park’s beautification will be put in motion.

News Center 7 spoke with an unhoused woman, who chose to remain anonymous, about trying to seek work or maintain a home.

“I have a hard time working at a fast food restaurant, I mean I’ve never worked fast food before. I’ve applied, but I feel very hopeless,” the woman said.

News Center 7 will be at Snyder Park Monday as police clear out the encampment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group