Local deputy’s ‘quick thinking and actions’ help save infant’s life

MERCER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer was recently honored for helping save an infant’s life.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy and Corrections Officer Chad Etzler received the Life Saving Award last week, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

On April 21, Etzler’s neighbor ran to his house begging for help.

The neighbor said the baby might be choking, so Etzler provided first aid and CPR until medics arrived, according to the post.

Medics continued to provide care while taking the baby to a nearby hospital.

It was later determined that the child was not choking, instead suffering from an episode related to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the post said.

Etzler’s early intervention helped save the child’s life.

“Thanks to the quick thinking and actions by Chad, that child’s life was saved,” Sheriff Doug Timmerman said.

