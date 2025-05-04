Man rescued after falling down embankment near rising floodwater

BEDFORD, Cuyahoga County — Firefighters rescued a man who fell down an embankment in Ohio on Saturday, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Bedford Fire Chief Brian Harting told WOIO-19 that firefighters were called to Tinkers Creek off of Taylor Road near Viaduct Park around 3 p.m.

A neighbor told rescue crews that the man couldn’t move, Harting said.

At the time of the incident, Tinkers Creek was rising due to floodwater.

The man was at risk of falling due to the steep and slippery terrain, WOIO-19 reported.

Rescue crews used stabilizing equipment to reach the man and pull him to safety.

Medics took the man to a hospital, but it is unclear how severe his injuries are, WOIO-19 reported.

No firefighters were injured in this rescue.

