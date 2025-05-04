University in Ohio announces new AI degree program

BOWLING GREEN, Wood County — A university in Ohio recently announced a new artificial intelligence program.

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Board of Trustees approved the Bachelor of Science in AI + X program on Friday, according to a BGSU spokesperson.

The degree program will teach students how to use AI in one of six specific fields of study, including: computer science, mathematics, physics, history, journalism or public relations.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education needs to approve the program before it can be offered to students, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11.

If approved, the program will be housed in the BGSU Department of Computer Science.

“As a public university for the public good, Bowling Green is committed to offering in-demand programs that support student learning experiences and opportunities while meeting the current and future workforce needs of Ohio and beyond. As more employers implement advanced technologies with AI, this program in AI + X will empower students to design their degree around a specific focus to drive innovation in workforce and industry, leading to great careers and great lives,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said.

The university created this degree due to the “rapid development” of artificial intelligence and the “growing demand” for professionals who can use artificial intelligence, the spokesperson said.

Those who graduate from this program will gain skills for artificial intelligence and computer science careers.

“Graduates will be qualified for careers as AI developers, data scientists and machine learning engineers and roles within sectors that blend AI with specific domains, including scientific research, social policy, creative industries and business analytics,” the spokesperson said.

