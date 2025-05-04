2 charged with murder after man found dead in home

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Prairie Township home, originally reported by our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Police were called to a home on Hall Road around 4:30 p.m. May 1, WBNS says. The caller reported that he found a victim who had possibly been assaulted unconscious in his house, according to WBNS.

Anthony Kuhn and Nichole Adkins, both 42-years-old, have each been charged with murder.

Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead. The sheriff’s office interviewed three people; the person who called 911, a witness and Adkins, according to WBNS.

The caller told authorities he left his home to take a roommate to the hospital around 12:50 a.m. When he got back around 3:30 a.m, the house had been ransacked. He did not see the victim at that time and believed they were sleeping, WBNS says.

The witness told investigators he met with Kuhn in Kuhn’s trailer, which was parked in the driveway of the house, according to WBNS.

The witness claimed Adkins returned from work around 12:30 a.m. and reportedly went to take a shower in the house around 2 a.m., WBNS says. Kuhn went into the house a little later.

The witness said Kuhn came back to the trailer after about 30 minutes, according to WBNS. Kuhn reportedly said he could not believe what he had done and that they needed to leave, but did not tell the witness what he did, WBNS says.

Kuhn, Adkins and the witness all left and went to a local apartment complex to buy narcotics, according to WBNS. They then stopped at a sewer drain where Adkins is said to have dumped the victim’s wallet and work hat. After, they went to another apartment complex where, the witness claims, Kuhn threw away baseball cards and bottles of medication, according to WBNS.

Adkins told investigators she had heard a commotion while in the bathroom. When she left the bathroom, Kuhn told her someone was dead, according to WBNS.

Adkins claimed that Kuhn had blood on his face and a baseball bat, which he handed to her and told her to stand watch at the front door, WBNS says.

Authorities were able to locate the victim’s possessions which had been dumped at the sewer and the apartment, including a shirt with blood on it, according to WBNS.

Kuhn is also facing an aggravated robbery charge and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Adkins is expected to be in court Monday.

