Pair accused of breaking into Darke County laundromat overnight

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Two people are in jail after they allegedly broke into a laundromat in Greenville early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department.

Police responded to breaking and entering reports at The Laundry Room on 849 E Main Street at approximately 6:47 a.m.

While investigating, officers determined Leroy “Brock” Crawford and Celeste Marie Julian allegedly broke into the laundromat at 4:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Crawford and Julian allegedly “used tools” to get into restricted areas of the building and steal multiple items.

Police learned the suspects were at a house just down the street at 800 E Main Street, the spokesperson said.

When they arrived, the pair barricaded themselves inside the house.

“However, thanks to the efforts of the department’s hostage negotiator, both individuals surrendered safely and without incident,” the spokesperson said.

Crawford and Julian were arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail.

They are both facing preliminary charges of breaking and entering, but additional charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation.

Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge encourages anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

