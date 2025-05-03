51-year-old woman seriously injured after crashing into pole

DAYTON — A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured after she crashed into a pole early Saturday morning, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Delphos Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue at approximately 12:01 a.m.

The woman was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala east on Delphos Avenue when she lost control and hit an unmarked RTA pole head-on, according to the crash report.

It is unclear how fast she was driving at the time of the crash.

Medics took the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

