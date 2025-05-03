Woman injured after pickup truck becomes submerged in reservoir in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A woman was injured after a pick-up truck became submerged in the Clarence J. Brown Reservoir in Clark County late Friday evening.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Springfield post responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at the Clarence J. Brown Reservoir.

Upon arrival, crews located a pickup truck that had been traveling northbound on Buck Creek Lane before it failed to negotiate a curve and entered the reservoir, according to a release from the OSHP.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Anessa Kinnaird of Urbana, and her passenger, 51-year-old Chad McGee of Urbana, had already gotten out of the vehicle and were taken to the hospital by a friend.

Kinnaird was admitted for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, and McGee was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the OSHP.

The Buck Creek boat launch will remain closed throughout Saturday morning as crews work to recover the vehicle from the water.

