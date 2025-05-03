Man arrested days after $167 million Powerball jackpot win

ST PETE BEACH, Florida — A Kentucky man is now in a Florida jail after claiming a $167 million lottery prize.

According to WKYT, 50-year-old James Farthing was taken into police custody Wednesday for assault on an officer.

He was arrested with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Jacqueline Fightmaster, after a fight at a resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida, according to Local 12.

Farthing won the massive multi-million dollar Powerball jackpot after buying the ticket Saturday, Local 12 says.

Reports from the scene obtained by WKYT say that officers tried to intervene in an argument between Farthing and another hotel guest when Farthing punched the guest in the face.

The arresting officer claims Farthing kicked him in the face and refused to comply with orders, WKYT says.

Officers found Fightmaster intoxicated and trying to provoke other people at the bar, Local 12 says.

Farthing is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and two unspecified misdemeanors, Local 12 says, and remains behind bars.

Fightmaster was released, but was charged with public intoxication, according to Local 12.

