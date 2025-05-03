Ohio State fraternity suspended for 4 years after hazing investigation

COLUMBUS — A fraternity at Ohio State University has been suspended until 2029 following an investigation into hazing, originally reported by our news partner WBNS Columbus.

The fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), was suspended in December 2024 after an accusation of hazing. Their student organization registration was temporarily discontinued as the university investigated, WBNS says.

The alleged hazing incident was reported to the university in March of 2024, according to WBNS.

According to WBNS, a new member was told to “drink a substantial amount of alcohol with their ‘Big,’” and later returned to their dorm sick.

Ohio State recommended an internal investigation for the chapter, which found that no members were found responsible for hazing, WBNS says.

The university received another hazing report in October involving ATO. The report said that a male student was having issues with other chapter members, was allegedly assaulted and had some of his possessions damaged, according to WBNS.

Another report alleged that a male student was beaten by other chapter members and forced to drink a lot of alcohol, WBNS says.

The university suspended the chapter while they investigated the claims in December. The fraternity’s national headquarters revoked the chapter’s charter and members were terminated from the organization, according to WBNS.

Ohio State told ATO in February that they had violated hazing, endangering health or safety, alcohol use and student conduct system abuse, WBNS says.

Ohio State says the fraternity will not be allowed to operate on campus until January 1, 2029, according to WBNS.

