17-year-old arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at school

STARK COUNTY — A 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded handgun to school, originally reported by our news partner WOIO in Cleveland.

Sheriff’s deputies who were serving as resource officers at the Lake Local School District responded to reports of an armed student around 1:20 p.m., according to WOIO.

Deputies found a 17-year-old at Lake Middle/High School with a loaded Glock pistol in his backpack, WOIO says.

The student was arrested and charged with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone, according to WOIO. Both of these charges are felonies.

Deputies do not believe the student had a plan to cause harm to students or staff at the school, WOIO says.

