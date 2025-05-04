Several people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Several people have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 Southbound beyond SR 571.
According to an OSHP dispatcher, four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Injuries were reported, and several people have been taken to area hospitals.
All lanes are closed on I-75 South beyond SR-571 while crews investigate the crash.
This is a developing story.
