Several people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Several people have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after midnight, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 Southbound beyond SR 571.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to an OSHP dispatcher, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Injuries were reported, and several people have been taken to area hospitals.

All lanes are closed on I-75 South beyond SR-571 while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group