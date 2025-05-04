Local school administrator on leave after ‘inappropriate conduct’ complaint

BUTLER COUNTY — A school administrator in Butler County has been placed on leave.

Talawanda School District said it recently got a complaint about “inappropriate conduct” by an administrator.

The district announced that the administrator had been placed on paid leave pending an investigation on May 2.

Local law enforcement is involved in the incident.

Additional information on the “inappropriate conduct” and the identity of the administrator was not immediately available.

“We want to assure all members of our community that we continually strive to keep all of our students and staff safe!” the district said.

