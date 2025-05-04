1 dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Greene County Sunday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred in the 1500 block of US 68 in Greene County around 11:45 a.m.
The dispatcher said initial reports stated three cars were involved in the crash.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
