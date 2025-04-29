City leaders tell homeless encampment to leave local park

SPRINGFIELD — City leaders have asked people living in a homeless encampment at a local park to leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains where they want these people to go this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the City of Springfield said, “Our goal is to respectfully and safely resolve all remaining encampments.”

Those living in the encampment at Snyder Park have until May 5 to leave.

After that, crews will start clean-up and mulching.

News Center 7 reached out to city leaders for clarification on their plan.

Community Development Director Logan Cobbs said in a statement that the city provided those living in the park with a one-month notice.

A man heard about the city’s plan to remove people and had some questions.

“If they’re gonna move them to a shelter, then more power to them. But if they’re not, then leave them be,” said Chris Torowski.

City leaders said they are working closely with area partners to help people transition to more stable housing.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group