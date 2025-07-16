Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing almost $200 worth of Tide Pods

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are looking for two men accused of stealing almost $200 worth of Tide Pods, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

On July 8, they reportedly entered Kroger and selected Tide Pods worth just under $200.

They bagged the items, but did not pay for them. Both men exited the store and left in a black SUV.

The police department posted photos on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147, or by email if you can identify them.

Tide Pod Theft Suspects Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group