Police searching for missing 17-year-old Kettering girl; have you seen her?

KETTERING — Have you seen this missing 17-year-old girl?
Kettering Police are searching for 17-year-old Naura Hill, who went missing from her home on July 12, according to a social media post.
She was last in the area of East Whipp and Bigger Roads.
Hill is described as 5’6”, weighs 120 pounds, and has both brown eyes and hair.
Kettering Police posted a photo of her on its Facebook page.
If you know her location, please get in touch with the Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.
