UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Centerville

Medics transported a person to the hospital after a house fire in Centerville early Wednesday morning.

Centerville Police and Washington Township firefighters were dispatched around 3:13 a.m. to the 700 block of Clareridge Lane on reports of a house, according to dispatchers.

Video and photos showed that Washington Township firefighters were at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke came from the home when officers arrived.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics took one person to a local hospital.

