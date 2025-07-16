New road extension being built at Centerville High School

CENTERVILLE — A school district will be adding an extension to gain access to a local high school.

Centerville City Schools announced in a social media post that construction is underway for an extension of Dimco Way.

The purpose is to create a second access point to Centerville High School

Once completed, Dimco Road will be located between Centerville High School and Clyo Road, according to the school district.

“This new road will help ease congestion during drop-off, pick-up, rush hour, and special events — making traffic smoother for everyone,” Centerville City Schools said on its Facebook page.

They will provide updates on traffic patterns as the first day of school approaches.

The new road is expected to be open for the 2025-26 school year.

