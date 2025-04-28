Funeral home owner accused of dumping pets in landfill instead of cremating them

PITTSBURGH — A funeral home owner in Pittsburgh allegedly deceived more than 6,500 pet owners who paid for burial services, but instead received ashes from other unknown animals.

Patrick Vereb, 70, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, has been charged with improper disposal of thousands of dogs and cats for which owners paid for cremations, burials, returns of ashes, and other services between 2021 and 2024, our sister station at WPXI reported.

”This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs.”

Sunday said Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees from pet owners who were promised a private cremation but did not receive their pet’s ashes.

Eternity Pet Memorial received the pets directly from customers or through area veterinarians.

Vereb is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and deceptive business practices.

Vereb surrendered Monday afternoon and was arraigned on the charges.

