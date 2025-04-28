Popular seasonal ice cream shop not reopening for 2025 season

DAYTON — A popular seasonal ice cream shop in Dayton has announced that it will not be reopening for the 2025 season.

The Sweet Retreat, located at 2613 Smithville Rd, announced on Facebook last week that they will not be reopening for the 2025 season.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we will miss serving you and sharing in the joy of every scoop,” the post read.

The post did not state a reason for not reopening.

“We truly appreciate your support over all the years and encourage you to keep savoring those sweet moments, whether at home or elsewhere,” the post read. “Thank you for all the wonderful memories, and we hope to see you around.”

