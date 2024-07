PREBLE COUNTY — Careflight is responding to a three-vehicle crash in Preble County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of State Route 127 on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

>> Skeletal remains of Ohio man found over 4 years ago identified

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that 4 people were reportedly injured and Careflight is enroute.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group