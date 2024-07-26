Local lawmaker issues statement after Homeland Security raids Fuyao plant, 27 other locations

MIAMISBURG — Nearly 30 locations in the southern part of the Miami Valley are part of a Homeland Security raid on Friday, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

HSI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have been executing search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton.

Just before 5 p.m., State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) issued a statement on the numerous raids.

In part, Antani said he is “deeply concerned by today’s federal law enforcement action at Fuyao.”

I’m deeply concerned by today’s federal law enforcement action at Fuyao. Before I was elected, the State of Ohio, through JobsOhio, provided millions of dollars in incentives to Fuyao, understanding that American jobs would be created. I look forward to learning more about today. https://t.co/zNC9R2PrKI — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) July 26, 2024

