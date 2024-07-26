Local

Local lawmaker issues statement after Homeland Security raids Fuyao plant, 27 other locations

By WHIO Staff

Homeland Security Fuyao Raid Moraine Investigators from Homeland Security and members of other law enforcement are currently conducting an apparent investigation at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.

MIAMISBURG — Nearly 30 locations in the southern part of the Miami Valley are part of a Homeland Security raid on Friday, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

HSI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have been executing search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton.

Just before 5 p.m., State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) issued a statement on the numerous raids.

In part, Antani said he is “deeply concerned by today’s federal law enforcement action at Fuyao.”

