New pediatric urgent care coming to West Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital broke ground on its new urgent care in West Dayton on Friday.

The new facility will be located at 1711 Germantown Street and is scheduled to open next summer.

A spokesperson from the hospital said the urgent care will offer extended hours and walk-in appointments for illnesses and injuries that are non-life-threatening but need medical attention the same day.

“By listening to families, partnering with local organizations and investing in the health of our children, we are providing greater access to the services parents says they need most in the West Dayton community,” President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Debbie Feldman said.

CareSource donated $1.5 million to help build and fund the new urgent care.

“We are proud to contribute to the construction of the new West Dayton urgent care building, which will greatly enhance access to quality care. We look forward to the positive outcomes this facility will provide for future generations,” CareSource Executive Vice President of markets and products Scott Markovich said.

