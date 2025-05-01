More parents come forward, say school has gone months without teaching math

GREENE COUNTY — More parents are concerned because they said their kids are not learning math.

News Center 7 previously reported that a local student said she is not learning math at school, and she’s worried it could impact her college outlook.

The girl was a student at Community STE(A)M Academy in Xenia.

News Center 7 got another email from a parent who wished to remain anonymous.

It said “due to numerous and systemic defiences, we will not be returning this fall.”

The email cites the same concerns Desiree Weidenheft told News Center 7 on Wednesday.

“We haven’t had a math instruction since February,” Wiedenheft said.

Parents said at the beginning of the school year, a math teacher left, citing salary problems.

News Center 7 looked at the Ohio Department of Education’s School Report Cards page.

Out of five stars, it shows a 2.5 overall rating for the school.

The founder of the school, Dr. Jeremy Ervin, said the school meets all of Ohio’s learning standards.

Data from the Department of Education shows sixth and seventh-graders’ proficiency in math is below the state average.

However, eighth-graders’ and high schoolers’ proficiency in math is above the state average.

Ervin said the way they do things is different.

“There are some projects that the math looks different. So it’s not about computation, it’s more about logic and critical thinking and analyzing logic problems,” Ervin said.

News Center 7 reached out to the school to confirm the claim that a math teacher left at the beginning of the year.

At the time of reporting, we have not heard back.

