Search for man in Great Miami River continues this morning

DAYTON — Crews have begun their continued search for a man who went into the great Miami River Thursday Afternoon.
Around 7:24 a.m. Saturday crews were dispatched to the river to continue the days long search.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search efforts for man in Great Miami River to continue Saturday
News Center 7 previously reported that a water rescue response was dispatched to the Great Miami River near West Monument Avenue of reports of an adult male in the water around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews believe they know where the person is located due to sonar technology and K9 indication. Five Rivers MetroParks is handling the investigation, according to law enforcement.
©2024 Cox Media Group