2 juveniles seriously injured after car flips in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were seriously injured after a crash in Washington Township Friday.

Around 3:40 p.m. deputies were called to E. Spring Valley Pike at Rooks Road for reports of a car that had flipped.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a Kia on its top and a Ford with front-end damage.

Two juveniles were trapped inside the Kia and had to be freed by firefighters.

They were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

They are listed as being in “critical” condition, according to deputies.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said they do not believe either driver was impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

