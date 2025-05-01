1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the 900 block of Haller Avenue on reports of a shooting before 10:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm Center 7 weather cameras captured a large police presence heading towards the scene.

The dispatch supervisor said one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group