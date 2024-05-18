Recovery operations for man in Great Miami River called off

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department has stopped recovery operations for a man who went into the great Miami River Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief Brad French.

At this time, the man has not been found.

News Center 7 previously reported a water rescue response was dispatched to the Great Miami River near West Monument Avenue of reports of an adult male in the water around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Search and rescue crews spent three days looking for the man.

“Extensive resources were utilized throughout the incident, including boats from several agencies, underwater dive operations, searches of surrounding riverbanks, spotters on area bridges, canines, thermal imaging, SONAR technology, underwater and aerial drones, and several devices utilized to probe areas of deep and turbulent water,” French said.

The identity of the man remains unknown.

The Dayton Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks Rangers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department Dive Team, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Clayton-Englewood-Union Fire Collaborative, Hamilton County Dive Team, Christian Aid Ministries, Texas EquuSearch, City of Dayton Department of Recreation, City of Dayton Department of Public Works, and Sunesis Construction assisted the Dayton Fire Department in this search.

