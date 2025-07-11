McDonald’s employee stabs manager, mother of 6 to death after argument

MICHIGAN — An employee at a Detroit-area McDonald’s stabbed her manager to death after an argument on Thursday.

Police say the shift manager, identified by family as 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, and another employee, identified only as a 26-year-old woman, got into an argument earlier in the day at the McDonald’s in Eastpointe, Michigan. CBS News reported that it resulted in Harris sending the suspect home early.

The suspect returned around 8 a.m. with a knife and reportedly stabbed Harris multiple times.

A breakfast customer who witnessed the stabbing fired a warning shot in an attempt to stop the stabbing, the Associated Press reported.

The customer also stopped the suspect when she tried to run away.

“She dropped the knife and started running away. The good Samaritan actually showed courage by running after the suspect and was able to detain her until officers arrived,” Eastpointe Police Detective Lt. Alexander Holish told CBS News.

Harris was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Harris’ family told the Associated Press that she was a mother of six and worked at the McDonald’s location for more than 10 years.

“My mama died trying to take care of us,” Antonia Griffin, Harris’ daughter, said.

The investigation is ongoing.

