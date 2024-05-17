Search for missing man in water to resume today in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews will be back out Friday morning to search for a man they fell into the Great Miami River Thursday afternoon.

Active search operations were suspended Thursday evening due to darkness and safety concerns, according to Dayton Fire Assistant Chief Brad French.

He said the incident has transitioned into a recovery operation and the search will resume Friday morning.

The original call came in around 4 p.m. on initial reports of an adult male in the water in the Great Miami River near West Monument Avenue.

A full water rescue response from the Dayton Fire Department arrived and crews began working to identify the location where the male was last seen.

In a 911 call to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch obtained by News Center 7, a caller said he saw a man jump into the river.

“We’re working down here, we watched him jump in and he never came back up,” the caller told dispatchers.

The caller identified himself as part of a construction company working near the Dayton Art Institute.

When crews resume searching, they will be back out with a specific place to start.

“The ODNR sonar operator had some areas he wanted to investigate so we’ll probably start with that,” said David Grubb, District Fire Chief. “But we’ll see in the morning what the water looks like and if they want to search with the sonar first or take off where we left off.”

Crews will be back out to continue the search.

Multiple departments are involved including the Dayton Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Five Rivers MetroParks is handling the investigation, according to law enforcement.

