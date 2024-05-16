Water rescue underway at Great Miami River in Dayton

DAYTON — A water rescue is underway in Dayton on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Dayton police and fire were called to the Great Miami River in the area of West Monument Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller says he saw a man jump into the river.

“We’re working down here, we watched him jump in and he never came back up,” the caller tells dispatchers.

The caller said he is part of a construction company that is working near the Dayton Art Institute.

Five Rivers Metroparks is handling the investigation, according to law enforcement on scene.

