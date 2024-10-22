New video shows moments 58-year-old was robbed, hit by car outside poker club

RIVERSIDE — New video shows the moments a man was robbed and hit by a car in the parking lot of a Riverside poker club.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, David Mills, 58, died in October 2023 after he was robbed and hit by a car outside the Riverside poker hub on Burkhardt Road.

Narco Burger, which is located across the street from the poker hub, captured video of the entire incident.

Not only did they immediately share that video with Riverside police, but they also sent it to News Center 7.

The video shows a group of people jump out of a car and start fighting someone outside.

A few seconds later, the suspects got back into the car. At this time, it appears that Mills jumped on the hood.

The car speeds off with Mills still on the hood. He falls off shortly after and is seen lying in the parking lot.

Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Over a year later, a Montgomery County Grand Jury formally charged three people in connection to Mills’ death.

Eric Caldwell, 23, John Disney, 35, and Ryan Wilson, 40, were indicted on three counts of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault on Monday.

Charles Clark is a dealer at the poker hub and said he knew Mills.

“It just was heartbreaking for the poker community and here at poker hub for us so,” Clark said.

Clark said he left just 30 minutes before Mills was robbed in the parking lot.

“It was just a regular day here for us. We had a tournament going, cash table going and that’s where David was playing. Was over at the cash table,” Clark said. “The poker hub family here is just extremely excited and happy that they finally have made some headway and come through for us like this, it was great news, it was great news.”

A warrant has been issued for Caldwell, Disney, and Wilson.

They are all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

