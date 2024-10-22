Local

At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County

By WHIO Staff

CareFlight called to motorcycle accident in Greene County CareFlight called to motorcycle accident in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clark County Monday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 8000 block of Selma Pike near Battin Howell Road in Springfield Township around 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

CareFlight responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

WHIO Radio Contests

Most Read