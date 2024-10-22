At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clark County Monday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported in the 8000 block of Selma Pike near Battin Howell Road in Springfield Township around 7:30 p.m.
CareFlight responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
