New video shows large fight between teenagers inside Dayton Metro Library branch

DAYTON — New video from inside a Dayton Metro Library branch shows a fight between a large group of teenagers.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson breaks down the video and talks to library officials about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The fight broke out at the Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library on Sept. 27.

The Southeast Branch is within walking distance from Dayton Public Schools Belmont High School.

This violence isn’t the first incident Dayton Metro Library system officials have had to deal with.

Two weeks prior, a large fight broke out at the RTA Hub near the Dayton Metro Library downtown.

“After much discussion and consideration, we have decided to adjust the hours until further notice. To develop better strategies to deal with the influx of teens and behavior issues,” a spokesperson with the library said.

