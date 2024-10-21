Police to provide update after man shot, killed by officers near Dayton park

DAYTON — Police are expected to provide an update after officers shot and killed a man during a mental health call Saturday.
News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police officers responded to the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive near Princeton Park on reports of a mental health call around 8:36 a.m. Saturday.
The 911 caller indicated the man was threatening to harm people in the area.
Officers from three other departments responded after Dayton officers issued a county-wide call for assistance when the man returned to the location armed.
After 25 minutes of attempts to de-escalate the situation, the man drew his gun and officers fired shots at him, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The man, who has yet to be identified, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Investigators told News Center 7 that additional details will be revealed this week.
