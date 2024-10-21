2 hospitalized after shooting at peewee football game in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a peewee football game in Cincinnati Sunday night, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Cincinnati police were called to Walnut Hills High School on reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m.

Police on scene told WCPO-9 that two men got into an argument after the children’s football game ended.

The men began fighting and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

Two adults were shot, one of which is in serious condition and the other suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to WCPO-9.

No children were hurt during this incident.

Police are searching for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

