Police, medics responding to crash on busy Greene County road

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — Police and fire crews are on scene of a crash along a busy road in Greene County Sunday night.
Initial reports indicate that crews were called to the area 6400 block of Wilmington Pike around 7:30 p.m.
A Sugarcreek Township Police dispatcher confirmed crews are on scene.
Photos show a red car with heavy damage and a motor on the road.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
