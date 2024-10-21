Police, medics responding to crash on busy Greene County road

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — Police and fire crews are on scene of a crash along a busy road in Greene County Sunday night.

Initial reports indicate that crews were called to the area 6400 block of Wilmington Pike around 7:30 p.m.

A Sugarcreek Township Police dispatcher confirmed crews are on scene.

Photos show a red car with heavy damage and a motor on the road.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

