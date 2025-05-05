Former Ohio college athlete ‘awake, alert’ after falling from stands at MLB game

PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Ohio college football player who fell from the stands at a Major League Baseball game is making “encouraging progress,” according to those close to him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jennifer Phillips, the mother of Kavan Markwood’s girlfriend, told our sister station, WPXI TV in Pittsburgh, Saturday that “Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak.”

She called this progress “nothing short of a miracle.”

Phillips also told WPXI that Markwood has a “long road ahead of him.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Markwood was critically injured after falling from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he is a former football player at Walsh University in North Canton.

Alonna Brown, Markwood’s girlfriend, also provided an update on social media.

“Kavan is awake and continuing to work toward making his body stronger each day,” she said on Instagram. “At this time, he needs rest, peace, prayers, privacy, and all the positive thoughts and energy you can send as he continues on his journey.”

WPXI reports that the fall is being treated as “accidental in nature.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group