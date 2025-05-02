Former Ohio college athlete identified as fan injured after falling from stands at MLB game

PITTSBURH, PA — The fan who was critically injured after falling from the stands at a Major League Baseball game has been identified as a former football player at an Ohio college.

The fan has been identified as Kavan Markwood, a former football player at Walsh University in North Canton.

In a statement shared on social media, the university asked for prayers for Markwood, who was part of the football team at Walsh in 2022.

“Prayer warriors, please pray for the full recovery of former Walsh University student and football player Kavan Markwood, who fell from the stands at the Pittsburgh Pirates game,” the post read in part.

Former Ohio football player identified as fan who fell from stands at MLB game (Walsh University via X)

Markwood was critically injured after falling from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that he remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

Markwood, a Pennsylvania native, left Walsh for Wheeling University in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, according to WOIO.

