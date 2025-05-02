2 former daycare employees accused of misconduct; sheriff’s office investigating

GREENE COUNTY — The sheriff’s office is investigating possible misconduct by two former daycare employees in Greene County.
The employees worked at the Beavercreek location of Days of Discovery, according to a media release.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said, “Facts are being gathered at this time.”
