2 former daycare employees accused of misconduct; sheriff’s office investigating

GREENE COUNTY — The sheriff’s office is investigating possible misconduct by two former daycare employees in Greene County.

The employees worked at the Beavercreek location of Days of Discovery, according to a media release.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said, “Facts are being gathered at this time.”

