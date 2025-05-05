Multiple people injured after mass shooting at Arizona business

GLENDALE, AZ — Multiple injuries are reported after a shooting at an Arizona business on Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., Arizona time, according to CBS affiliate KPHO TV.

Police say the suspects are still at large, but multiple people have been detained. Officers are working to determine their involvement, KPHP reports.

“I heard people yelling out names. There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Lupe Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

He told KPHO he ran to safety and was shaken up.

Rodriguez said he is grateful he and his friends made it out alive.

We will continue to update this story.

