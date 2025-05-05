School district pays tribute to co-worker killed in I-75 weekend crash

TIPP CITY — A local school district has paid tribute to a co-worker killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 75.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipp City Schools expressed its condolences to Tippecanoe Middle School employee Jennifer Korleski, according to a social media post.

“Jennifer was known for her kindness, encouragement, and genuine care for students,” the school district said on its Facebook page.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Korleski died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound past State Route 571 early Sunday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford was traveling on I-75 SB when it slowed with traffic for a previous crash. A 2009 Saturn driven by Korleski was also on I-75 when it hit the Ford, causing it to overturn and travel off the right side of the road.

The Saturn came to a stop in the left lane but got hit by a 2021 Jeep, the investigation stated.

Medics transported the drivers of both the Jeep and the Ford to area hospitals. Korelski was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Tipp City Schools said that Jennifer Korelski always supported students and helped “strive to be their best.”

“We are keeping her loved ones, students, and the Tippecanoe Middle School team in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the school district concluded.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group