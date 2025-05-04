Apartment building heavily damaged after car drives into it

TROTWOOD — An apartment building in Trotwood was damaged Sunday after a car drove into it.

First responders were called to the scene a little before 6 p.m.

The apartment building is located in the 1500 block of Shiloh Springs Road.

The county is currently working to assess if the structure is safe.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

