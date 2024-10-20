Suspect in custody after shooting in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after a shooting in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. Miami Township police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Ainsworth Court for reports of someone shot.

Police on the scene told our News Center 7 crew that the shooting was not deadly and that a suspect was taken into custody in Warren County.

