Suspect in custody after shooting in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after a shooting in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene working to learn new information. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Around 1:15 p.m. Miami Township police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Ainsworth Court for reports of someone shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Thought it was a war zone’ Neighbors shocked to learn man shot, killed by police near Dayton park
- Medical helicopter called after 12-year-old girl falls off roof in Darke County
- Ohio woman accused of setting house on fire with people inside
Police on the scene told our News Center 7 crew that the shooting was not deadly and that a suspect was taken into custody in Warren County.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]