Medical helicopter called after 12-year-old reportedly falls off roof in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called to a residence in Darke County after a 12-year-old reportedly fell off a roof, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the 9000 block of New Harrison-Bradford Road around 4:15 p.m.

CareFlight was called to scene shortly after fire crews arrived.

Information on the severity of injuries was not immediately available.

