Car leaves hole in local Kroger after crash

SPRINGBORO — A crash at a local Kroger left a hole in the side of the building Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on the scene with the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Montgomery County
- 8-year-old boy riding tricycle seriously injured after being hit by car
- Mexican American singer Johnny Rodriguez, whose 1970s country hits topped charts, dies at 73
The Springboro Kroger is located on W Central Avenue.
News Center 7 has reached out to law enforcement for details on the crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group